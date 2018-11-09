Photo: Grow with Google

Iqaluit residents took in the Grow with Google tour when it visited the city on Nov. 9 to deliver free digital skills training workshops to students, businesspeople and anyone else who wanted to learn. The workshops, offered at the Iqaluit Centennial Library, covered how to use tools like Google Search and Maps to drive business growth, how to create spreadsheets and presentations, and offered an introduction to coding for kids. In response to the fire at Northmart the previous day, Google also donated $10,000 to food security efforts in Iqaluit, and its staff volunteered their time at the Qajupturvik Food Centre preparing and serving meals to community members. (PHOTOS COURTESY OF GOOGLE)