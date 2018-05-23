Photo: Helen Webster displays at Iqaluit museum

Helen Webster stands between two of her many original watercolours now on display in the “Arctic Images” exhibition at the Nunatta Sunakkutaangit Museum in Iqaluit. Webster arrived in Iqaluit, then called Frobisher Bay, in 1969 to teach at the Sir Martin Frobisher School. She then met her husband, Thomas, who died in April 2017. Married for 49 years, they ran the Iqaluit Fine Arts Studio to promote the development of Inuit art and Inuit artists. Sales of Webster’s watercolours will go to help support the museum, which she and her husband helped found. The scenes portrayed include many images from everyday life in Iqaluit, such as the plumes of steam rising from the chimneys in Iqaluit homes during winter. The exhibition continues until June 20. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)