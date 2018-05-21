Photo: Inside the hoodoos

Niore Iqalukjuak and Jaaki Vuili explore the asungasungaat, or hoodoos, at Akiani, past Sauniqsiutiit Issuani in Arctic Bay. As Iqalukjuak recounted, “When you look at photos, you don't realize all the effort put forth by the photographers. We walked into this in sometimes waist-deep snow for maybe close to half a mile along with gear on our backs. We had to sit and rest a few times, but in the end the pictures sure are worth it, even though my back and legs are still paying for it…" (PHOTO BY NIORE IQALUKJUAK)