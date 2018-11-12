Photo: Inspecting the wreckage from Iqaluit’s Northmart fire

Nunatsiaq News
Iqaluit residents inspect the wreckage of Northmart’s warehouse on the morning of Friday, Nov. 9. Yesterday’s fire led to the complete destruction of the warehouse and “major damage” to the store’s service and sales areas, according to a news release issued by the North West Co. The company says it’s trying to figure out if it can use part of the building "in the near-term." (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)

