It’s the final season for the popular Inuit Broadcasting Corp. comedy show Qanurli, now in its seventh season, and for the first time the crew has been able to shoot in the spring, outside in Iqaluit. In this scene shot on Monday afternoon, Mathew Nuqingaq, aka the Wise Cook, is offering Nipangi some advice on life as Nip picks up coffee. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)