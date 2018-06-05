Photo: Inuit carving fetches big price

This Inuit carving fetched a big price at auction: “Shaman with opposing faces” by Karoo Ashevak sold May 29 at a Waddington’s Auction House sale for $90,000. Ashevak lived a nomadic hunting life in today’s Kitikmeot region before moving into Spence Bay, now called Taloyoak, in 1960. His career as an artist started in 1968 by participating in a government-funded carving program. Ashevak died in 1974. (PHOTO COURTESY OF WADDINGTON'S)