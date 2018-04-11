Photo: Inuit need to lead mining development

Nunavut mining companies should do whatever they can to collaborate with Inuit, Canada's research chair in regional innovation, Ken Coates, tells movers and shakers of Nunavut's mining industry, who are attending his keynote speech at the 21st annual Nunavut Mining Symposium at the Frobisher Inn's Koojesse Ball Room on Wednesday, April 10. In his speech themed "Making Mining Work For Nunavut," Coates gave listeners a brief history of northern mining as it relates to Indigenous rights, and spoke about the importance of training northerners to fill the mining jobs of the future. Read more later on nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)