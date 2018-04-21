Photo: Inuk artist makes the Sobey Art Prize long list

Couzyn van Heuvelen, an Iqaluit-born sculptor and artist, is in the running for this year’s prestigious Sobey Art Award. This image shows one of his sealskin-patterned balloons, made to resemble traditional sealskin floats. The $100,000 prize is awarded each year to an up-and-coming visual artist under the age of 40. Van Heuvelen, an Inuk who has spent most his life in southern Ontario, is among 25 long-listed contenders. Five finalists will be announced on May 29, and the winner will be named on Nov. 14. (PHOTO COURTESY THE SOBEY ART AWARD)