Vanessa Kilabuk, 15, who is originally from Iqaluit, sits in an AS350 following her introductory flight piloting a helicopter in St. Hubert, Que. The Ottawa-based teen hopes to earn her commercial helicopter licence by the time she graduates from high school, which could make her the first Inuk woman to do so. Read more later at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO COURTESY OF J. KILABUK)