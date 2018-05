Photo: Inuktut language experts gather in Iqaluit

Inuit experts and educators gathered April 26 in Iqaluit to work on two major language projects in Nunavut: a new Inuktut Language Arts curriculum and a new Inuinnaqtun guided reading program. The group, made up of Nunavut government staff working on education and culture initiatives, Inuktut teachers and Inuit Uqausinginnik Taiguusiliuqtiit language authority members, met with Nunavut’s education minister, David Joanasie, pictured at centre. (PHOTO COURTESY OF INHABIT MEDIA)