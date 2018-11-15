Photo: Investigation into Iqaluit fires continues

Police continue to seek the help of the public to find at least one more suspect connected to five fires started around Iqaluit late on Nov. 7 and early on Nov. 8, the Iqaluit RCMP said on Wednesday. These include the fire that destroyed the Northmart warehouse. Police arrested two youth in connection to these fires; one was later released and the other teen has now been charged with arson with disregard for life. Police now say that a sixth vehicle fire first reported to be connected to the others has now been deemed "completely unrelated." (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)