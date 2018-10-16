Photo: Iqaluit firefighters battle a staged blaze

Iqaluit firefighters douse a staged fire set to a living room scene, during a public demonstration held outside the fire hall on Saturday, Oct. 13. The wooden shack quickly went up in flames and, despite firefighters blasting the blaze with their hoses, within several minutes all that remained was charred debris. Deputy Fire Chief Nelson Johnson told a crowd of onlookers that it's important to check that smoke alarms are working and to ensure there are always two exits out of any room. The live burn was part of the fire department's open house, which also featured tours of the fire hall and a hot dog barbecue. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)