Photo: Iqaluit firefighters douse a burning SUV

Iqaluit firefighters douse a burning SUV on Astro Hill, at the back of the eight-storey high rise, shortly before noon on Friday, June 1. Nasser Harmour, the owner of the burned vehicle, said he had gone into the building where he lives, for a bit. When he came out he found his vehicle on fire. Members of the RCMP and firefighters responded. No one was hurt in the incident, which attracted many spectators who climbed the hill to get a good look. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)