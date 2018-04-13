Photo: Iqaluit welcomes the governor general

The governor general of Canada, Julie Payette, received military honours during her first official visit to Nunavut, when she was welcomed by a quarter-guard of Canadian Rangers and Royal Canadian Air Cadets who waited patiently for her arrival at Iqaluit's Royal Canadian Legion Cadet Hall on the morning of Thursday, April 12. She will also participate in this year’s Toonik Tyme and accept the prestigious role of “Honorary Toonik” during the spring festival’s opening ceremony tonight at 7 p.m. in the curling rink. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)