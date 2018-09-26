Photo: Iqaluit’s water reservoir is replenished

The City of Iqaluit’s water reservoir at Lake Geraldine has been replenished, thanks to efforts that began in mid-August to pump water from Apex River. A dry summer and growing demand had led to worries that the city may not have enough drinking water to last through the winter. That prompted the city to strike a task force and approve the pumping operations. “City stopped pumping water from Apex River two Saturdays ago because Lake Geraldine is full … and supposedly no perceptible difference in Apex River,” Mayor Madeleine Redfern wrote Monday evening on Twitter. “Good work task force!” See our story later today. (PHOTO COURTESY OF DAVID ALEXANDER)