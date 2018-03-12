Photo: It’s balmy over parts of the Arctic Ocean this winter

Winter continues to be mild over the Arctic Ocean, as seen in the National Snow and Ice Data Center's latest release on ice conditions in the Arctic. Sea ice extent remained at record low daily levels for February, averaging 13.95 million square kilometres, the lowest monthly average recorded for the month and 1.35 million sq km below the 1981 to 2010 average, as shown in this graph. The end of the month also brought “a remarkable inflow of warm air from the South,” the centre said, raising the temperatures near the North Pole to above freezing, around 20 to 30 degrees Celsius above average. Air temperatures at Cape Morris Jesup in northern Greenland exceeded 0 C for several hours and open water formed to the north of Greenland at the end of the month, the NSIDC said, noting this is the third winter in a row in which extreme heat waves have been recorded over the Arctic Ocean. (IMAGE COURTESY OF THE NSIDC)