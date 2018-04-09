Photo: Ivakkak celebrates 2018 dogsled race winners

Veteran dogsled musher Willie Cain Jr. (6) of Tasiujaq, the winner of Nunavik's 2018 Ivakkak race, celebrates with co-musher Ken Labbe at the event's award gala in Kangiqsujuaq April 5. The team from Tasiujaq finished the race in 47 hours and 16 minutes. In second place, team 7, with Puvirnituq's Aisa Surusilak and Aiplie Qumaluk, finished the race in 49 hours and the third place team 4, Kangiqsujuaq's Matthew Arngak and Paul Qisiiq, completed the race in 50 hours. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK CORP.)