Photo: Ivakkak racers reach finish line

Kangiqsujuaq mushers Matthew Arngak and Paul Qisiiq receive a hometown welcome as they reach the finish line of Nunavik's Ivakkak dog sled race on Thursday, April 5. The team placed third, just behind Puvirnituq mushers Aisa Surusilak and Aiplie Qumaluk (second place) and Ivakkak's 2018 winners, Willie Cain Jr. and Ken Labbe of Tasiujaq. This year's race was one of the event's longest, spanning 18 days due to weather delays. The community of Kangiqsujuaq hosted a celebration and awards ceremony at its community hall April 5. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK CORP)