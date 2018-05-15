Photo: Jerry Cans to play Montreal International Jazz Festival

This July 7 in Montreal, The Jerry Cans will perform at the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal, at the Cinquième Salle at the Place des Arts in downtown Montreal, one of the most prestigious venues in the city. The Jerry Cans were nominated in two Juno categories for 2017: breakthrough group of the year and best contemporary roots album. You can read more about their upcoming show at the Montreal jazz festival here: bit.ly/2rH7uM8 (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE JAZZ)