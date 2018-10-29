Photo: John Amagoalik addresses NTI’s AGM

John Amagoalik gives a passionate speech to Nunavut Tunngavik Inc.'s annual general meeting on Thursday, Oct. 25, in Iqaluit. Known as the "Father of Nunavut" for his involvement in the creation of the territory, Amagoalik spoke about how a stroke made him consider his "bucket list," and what he hopes to see come from the Nunavut Agreement. "I am confident it will happen that Canada will finally understand we are not the enemy … we are good Canadians and want to be participants in the country. The Nunavut Land Claims Agreement can be changed if both sides agree. They don't need to extinguish our rights. They don't need us to surrender … I know NTI and other Inuit organizations are doing well. I don't know if I can say the same thing about the GN—I think they can do better." (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)