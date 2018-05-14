Photo: Kamatsiaqtut fundraiser brings magic to Iqaluit

Pick a card, any card, illusionist Brian Glow tells an audience member during a fundraising event in Iqaluit held on Saturday for the Kamatsiaqtut help line. Glow entertained the audience with clever card tricks, amazing escapes from ropes and handcuffs, and an egg that kept popping up. He put on two shows at the Frobisher Inn: one for families in the afternoon and the other in the evening for young-hearted adults. Kamatsiaqtut has offered anonymous and confidential telephone counselling since 1989 for northerners in crisis. The line is open 365 nights a year, 7 p.m. to midnight eastern time, for people who want to talk about their problems or who are in crisis, at 1-800-265-3333 or 867-979-3333. (PHOTO BY JANE GEORGE)