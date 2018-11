Kaapittiaq? Cambridge Bay elder Mary Avalak samples a cup of Kaapittiaq, from the first Inuit-owned coffee company in Canada. It’s a project of Pitquhikhainik Ilihainiq Inc, a Nunavut-based company established by the Pitquhirnikkut Ilihautiniq, also known as the Kitikmeot Heritage Society, in Cambridge Bay. You can learn more about the coffee later this week on nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY BRENDAN GRIEBEL)