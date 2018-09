Navy Lt. Sonia Allison scans the horizon as officer of the watch, while the naval frigate HMCS Charlottetown sails out of Frobisher Bay on Aug. 28 en route for Nuuk, Greenland. Nuuk was the last stop in the vessel’s journey north for Operation Nanook, before the ship headed south to its home city of Charlottetown, P.E.I. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)