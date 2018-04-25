Photo: Kim Kielsen’s Siumut wins Greenland election

Kim Kielsen, leader of Greenland’s Siumut party, seen here speaking last year, has acknowledged his party’s victory in the April 24 Inatisartut parliamentary election. With nearly 30,000 out of about 40,000 votes counted, his party received 27.2 per cent of the vote, followed by the Inuit Ataqatigiit party with 25.5 per cent. The Democrats increased their vote to 19.5 per cent, an increase of 7.7 per cent, and Siumut and IA each lost about seven per cent of the vote compared with their results in 2014. This afternoon, Kielsen, who has served as Greenland’s premier since 2014, will start negotiations with the other party leaders to form a coalition. You can find the results here: ow.ly/n3Ax30jFzii (PHOTO BY LEIFF JOSEFSEN/SERMITSIAQ AG)