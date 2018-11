An elder tells an Inuktitut story to students at Kimmirut’s Qaqqalik School on Wednesday, Nov. 7, during Inuktitut Literacy Day. The school started the morning with a pancake breakfast for parents, guardians, elders and students. Then elders shared stories in Inuktitut with students from kindergarten to Grade 6. (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION)