Photo: Kuujjuaq celebrates opening of new Anglican church

There was lots to celebrate this past Sunday night at a Kuujjuaq community feast honouring the completion of fundraising and opening of the new St. Stephen's Anglican Church. The church opened its doors recently, following after a four-year effort by community and regional organizations. Here, Frédéric Gagné (right) of the Kativik Regional Government receives a gift along with Johnny Gordon Sr. (middle), who initially approached Johnny Adams (at left) to help. "Thanks to all the volunteers over the years that made it possible," said Adams in a message on social media. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JOHNNY ADAMS/FACEBOOK)