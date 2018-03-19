Photo: Let the games begin!

When the 2018 Arctic Winter Games kick off this weekend in the South Slave towns of Hay River and Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories, you'll be able to recognize Nunavut's 246-person delegation by their freshly designed blue, red and yellow uniforms. During a March 8 ceremony at the Nunavut legislative assembly building, athletes Anna Lambe, Samprass Okah and Tivi Ipeelie-Qiatsuk Jr. modelled Team Nunavut gear for MLAs, ahead of the team’s departure on March 17. The Arctic Winter Games take place every two years, testing athletes from circumpolar communities in modern and traditional competitions. Team Nunavut athletes will compete in Arctic games, badminton, basketball, curling, Dene games, figure skating, futsal, gymnastics, hockey, speed skating, table tennis, volleyball and wrestling. The 2018 version of the games starts March 18 and will continue until March 24. (PHOTO BY STEVE DUCHARME)