Photo: Lights, camera, action!

Filming of the latest Isuma production, Restless River, is underway in Kuujjuaq. The film, which is based on Gabrielle Roy’s novella La Rivière Sans Repos, tells the story of a young Inuk woman named Elsa who becomes pregnant after being raped by an American soldier stationed at the Fort Chimo military base. Elsa is played by Iqaluit’s Malaya Qaunirq Chapman. The film also features Kuujjuaq’s Etua Snowball, seen here driving a dogsled team on March 28. The film is produced by Marie-Hélène Cousineau and co-directed by Madeline Ivalu. The pair previously worked together on Before Tomorrow and Uvanga. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)