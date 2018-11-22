Photo: Look closely

Look closely: Arctic images by Group of Seven painters are contained in these cubes made by multi-media artist Emily Pleasance, which are now on display at the MLC Gallery in Toronto, along with works by Inuit artists. Money from the sale of some cubes, made with soil from Nunavut, will go directly to support Nunavut's Kamatsiaqtut Help Line. Read more later on Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO COURTESY OF EMILY PLEASANCE)