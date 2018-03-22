Photo: Makivik Corp. president takes oath of office

Charlie Watt, left, takes his oath of office March 19 in Purvirnituq, where he is sworn in as Makivik Corp. president by governor Eva Deer. The long-time senator officially resigned from the Senate on March 16. Makivik is hosting its annual general meeting this week until March 23 in the Hudson coast community, with Watt's renewed focus on Inuit rights and self-determination. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK)