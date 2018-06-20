Photo: Makivik Corp. wants a trust fund for cultural orgs

Makivik Corp. executives address delegates at a recent gathering of Nunavik organizations May 23 to May 25 in Kuujjuaq, where the organization adopted a declaration of support for Avataq Cultural Institute and Taqramiut Nipingat Inc., Nunavik’s regional radio broadcaster. Neither organization has adequate funding to fulfill its mandate, Makivik has said, but play vital roles in maintaining Inuit culture and language. The regional declaration calls for the creation of a trust fund to help finance the organizationss, which would be financed by both the federal and provincial governments and one per cent of the budget of Nunavik’s major regional organizations. The declaration also encouraged Hydro-Québec and mining companies operating in the region to contribute to the fund. Makivik has yet to say if the fund has been established. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK)