Photo: Manneken skis

A 28-year-old Belgian trekker, Arnaud Maldague, who started Jan. 4 from Kugaaruk, is now en route to Rankin Inlet from Chesterfield Inlet. His Nunavut trek marks the beginning of a long north-to-south trip, which Maldague calls the “biggest adventure of my life.” It will take him 30,000 kilometres, to 16 countries, all without any fuel-powered means of transport. You can follow his Manneken trip (named after the famed Brussels statue Manneken Pis, of a little boy peeing) on Facebook or at https://themannekentrip.be. Maldague plans to end his journey in Ushuaia, Argentina, after Nordic skiing, snow-kiting, kayaking, cycling, horse riding and sailing his way from Nunavut to the tip of South America. (PHOTO FROM THE MANNEKEN TRIP/FACEBOOK)