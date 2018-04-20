Photo: Mary Simon named High North Hero

Canadian Inuit leader Mary Simon was named as this year’s High North Hero by the Nord University Business School in Bodo, Norway, on Wednesday, April 19. The award, given each year by the school’s High North Center for Business and Governance, comes with a prize of 50,000 Norwegian krone (C$8,120). It’s awarded during the annual High North Dialogue conference in Bodo, underway on Wednesday and Thursday this week. According to the High North News, Simon received the award for her decades of advocacy to improve the living conditions and welfare of the Indigenous people of the Arctic. (PHOTO COURTESY CHRISTINE KARIJORD/HIGH NORTH NEWS)