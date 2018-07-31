Photo: Maud is coming home

The Maud is seen near Vestmannaeyjar, off the southern coast of Iceland, while the crew transporting the old vessel takes a break from high winds on July 20. The wreck of Roald Amundsen's ship, which sunk off the coast of Cambridge Bay in 1930, was pulled out of Nunavut waters last summer and is being transported to its home country of Norway to be restored and put on display. The group leading the project, Maud Returns Home, hopes to complete its trip this summer. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAUD RETURNS HOME)