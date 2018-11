Photo: Mayoral powerhouse

Nunavut's powerhouse of female mayors pose together in the Luke Novoligak Community Hall in Cambridge Bay, where they attended last week's Nunavut Association of Municipalities annual general meeting. From left: Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern, Grise Fiord Mayor Meeka Kiguktak, Cambridge Bay Mayor Pamela Gross and Kimmirut Mayor Ningiulaa Killiktee. Read more later about the meeting at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PAM GROSS/FACEBOOK)