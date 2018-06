Ungava MNA Jean Boucher shakes hands June 20 with Annie Kanayuk of Puvirnituq after awarding her with a medal for good citizenship. "In 2015, she rescued three young children from a burning house. Without her heroic act, the outcome of the fire would have included more victims. Congratulations Annie,” said Boucher on Facebook. (PHOTO COURTESY OF JEAN BOUCHER/FACEBOOK)