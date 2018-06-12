Photo: Meet Nunavut’s new premier

Meet Nunavut's new premier, Joe Savikataaq, 57, beaming in the foyer of the legislature shortly after he won the premiership over Rankin Inlet South MLA Lorne Kusugak in a second ballot vote on Thursday evening. Before being elected to the Nunavut legislature in 2013, Savikataaq, a wildlife officer, served on Arviat’s hamlet council for about 20 years. Under former premier Paul Quassa, Savikataaq served as environment minister. Savikataaq came out strongly in favour of education during the long question period leading up to the vote that selected him as premier. “We want all the Nunavummiut to be educated at the same level,” he said. ”We don’t want a second-tier system in Nunavut.” (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)