NEWS: Nunavut
June 20, 2018 - 1:20 pm
Photo: Meet the new guardians of the Franklin wrecks
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Meet the new guardians of the Franklin wrecks. Parks Canada is presently training these Nunavut residents to help monitor the wrecks of HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, following a successful pilot program last year. This summer, guardians will be posted at both wreck sites throughout the open-water period to monitor the sites, report any unauthorized vessel traffic and help Parks Canada ensure their protection. Back row, from left: Terry Eleehetook, Jonathan Puqiqnak, Dennis Qirqqut, Christopher Kikoak, instructor Don Tremblett, Charlie Tavalok, Mark Ullikatak, Colin Sr. Putuguq. Front row, from left: Sammy Kogvik, Betty Kogvik. (PHOTO COURTESY OF PARKS CANADA)