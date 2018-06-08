Photo: Meet the new Order of Nunavut recipients

Ludy Pudluk and Betty Brewster are invested into the Order of Nunavut at a ceremony held in the chamber of the legislative assembly on Tuesday, June 5. They’re seen here with Nunavut Commissioner Nellie Kusugak standing at the far left. To their right is Joe Enook, the legislature’s speaker and chair of the Order of Nunavut advisory council, and Premier Paul Quassa. The award recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the cultural, social or economic well-being of Nunavut. It is the highest honour of Nunavut. Attendees celebrated Brewster's several-decade career as an interpreter-translator, and Pudluk's contributions, as a longtime MLA for the High Arctic, to the creation of Nunavut. (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)