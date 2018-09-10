Photo: MMIWG hearings in Iqaluit kick off

Marion Buller, chief commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, speaks during the opening ceremony of a public hearing in Iqaluit that began on Monday, Sept. 10. “We’re going to hear about colonial violence this week,” Buller told an audience gathered at the Frobisher Inn. This abuse led to generations of physical, emotional and spiritual hurt, she said. The hearing will also bring messages of “resilience,” “safer communities,” and “hope for the future,” she said. Information gathered at the hearing will be used to inform a final report to be released following the end of the ongoing inquiry. “We have to make change,” Buller said. See our story later today. (PHOTO BY BETH BROWN)