Photo: Mobile launch

On Saturday, Sept. 22, SSi Micro launched its cell phone service in Iqaluit at the city's soup kitchen. This is the 16th Nunavut community out of 25 to join the low-fee network. By the end of the year, all communities will have this mobile service. At the end of the day, $1,475 from the day's proceeds were donated to the food centre. According to head chef Michael Lockley, that's enough for over 700 meals for needy families in Iqaluit. "We couldn't be happier," said Dean Proctor, SSi Micro's chief development officer. "Iqalungmiut have been waiting a long time for a quality and affordable mobile service, and especially—for the first time ever—one that works in all 25 communities. The turnout today speaks volumes." (PHOTO BY COURTNEY EDGAR)