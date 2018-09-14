Photo: Montreal maestro visits Kuujjuaq high school

Montreal symphony orchestra conductor Kent Nagano chats with secondary students at Jaanimmarik school in Kuujjuaq on Monday, Sept. 10, accompanied by clarinetist André Moisan. Nagano talked to students about his Japanese origins, growing up in California and working alongside rock legend Frank Zappa. Kuujjuaq was the first stop on the symphony orchestra’s three community tour of Nunavik to perform the chamber opera Chaakapesh: The Trickster’s Quest. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)