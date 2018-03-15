Photo: National MMIWG inquiry hosts Inuit-focused hearing in Montreal

Laurencio Arnatsiaq of Igloolik drum dances for the opening ceremonies of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls' hearings in Montreal on Wednesday, March 14. The inquiry has dedicated March 14 and part of March 15 to Inuit testimony, with witnesses from the Nunavik region, Montreal and Ottawa set to testify. Read more later at Nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY SARAH ROGERS)