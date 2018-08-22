NEWS: Nunavik
August 22, 2018 - 8:20 am
Photo: Nazareth live in Kuujjuaq
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
The Scottish hard rock band Nazareth performs on the second night of the Aqpik Jam on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Their playlist included hits such as “Love Hurts” from 1975 and “Dream On” from 1982, which definitely got the older members of the crowd dancing. (PHOTO BY ISABELLE DUBOIS)
(2) Comments:
We were so spoiled to receive greatest musicians all the way from Brazil, though, our famous/favorite singer was not included, Mr. Danillo Nazareth the official Nazareth singer.
Though we recognized, the bass guitar, drummer and lead guitar, the new singer replacing Danillo Nazareth was a bit low on his vocal voice, Danillo was amazing high voice, deep and great exploring voice.
Yet, we are so thankful of hearing them, I think they were a bit culture shock at beginning, and, once they noticed Nazareth followers, they rock out Kuujjuaq Arena.
And, yet, I didn’t get to hear my favourite music when Danillo last sang “Rain on the window” maybe just way before he retired.
Peace to you all, and thank you Organizers! of Arpik Jam, not Aqpik, pronunciation sounds wrong, when many elders wanted to correct it right of pronunciation.
culture shocked*
Amazing Brazilians!
Nakurmiik Arpik Jam organizers