Photo: No time for boating

A man in Inukjuak tries to pull in his boat on Thursday, Oct. 4 as high winds create choppy waters at the Nunavik community's old dock. The same weather system that struck south Baffin Island, ripping metal roofs from buildings in Iqaluit, also hit communities in Nunavik’s Ungava Bay and Hudson Bay from the evening of Oct. 4 until the following morning. Wind warnings remain in effect for Aupaluk, Inukjuak, Kangiqsualujjuaq, Puvirnituq, Taisujaq and Umiujaq. (PHOTO BY SYLVAIN PARADIS)