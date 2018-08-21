NEWS: Iqaluit
August 21, 2018 - 8:00 am
Photo: Northern affairs minister at Arctic Ventures
NUNATSIAQ NEWS
Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s new minister of northern affairs, visits the Arctic Ventures Marketplace store in Iqaluit yesterday evening on the first leg of a northern tour. Since his appointment to the northern affairs portfolio this past July 18, LeBlanc has been responsible for the following files: Nutrition North Canada, the upcoming Arctic policy framework, northern economic development and relations with the three territorial governments. Carolyn Bennett retains responsibility for Crown-Indigenous relations. See our story later on nunatsiaq.com. (HANDOUT PHOTO)