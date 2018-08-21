Photo: Northern affairs minister at Arctic Ventures

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada’s new minister of northern affairs, visits the Arctic Ventures Marketplace store in Iqaluit yesterday evening on the first leg of a northern tour. Since his appointment to the northern affairs portfolio this past July 18, LeBlanc has been responsible for the following files: Nutrition North Canada, the upcoming Arctic policy framework, northern economic development and relations with the three territorial governments. Carolyn Bennett retains responsibility for Crown-Indigenous relations. See our story later on nunatsiaq.com. (HANDOUT PHOTO)