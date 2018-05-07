Photo: Northern premiers meet in Ottawa

Northwest Territories Premier Robert McLeod, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his Ottawa office this past Thursday evening. The northern premiers visited the national capital to meet each other and with federal cabinet ministers to discuss issues like climate change, carbon pricing, infrastructure funding and the federal government's proposed Arctic policy framework. “Significant investments are required in the North in order to be brought on par with the rest of Canada,” said Quassa, who hosted the meetings. “We are committed to continue working together as premiers to advocate for the best interests of the North and all northerners.” (PHOTO COURTESY OF PMO)