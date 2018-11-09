Photo: Northmart’s warehouse fire seen at its full height

Early this morning Mayor Madeleine Redfern said she had confirmed with city staff that the Nov. 8 Northmart fire was largely out after burning for 22 hours. "Crews were able to go home or to a hotel for much needed sleep and rest," she said in on social media, although firefighters were to return at 7 a.m. to check out any remaining hot spots. But this is how the scene looked on Thursday morning, when Frank Reardon took this photo of Iqaluit firefighters battling the fire that ripped through Northmart’s warehouse on Nov. 8. The City of Iqaluit says that the warehouse is now demolished. The condition of the rest of the building will remain unclear until an inspection is completed. See our coverage of the fire at nunatsiaq.com. (PHOTO BY FRANK REARDON)