"Wrestling with Colonialism On Steroids," Zebedee Nungak’s account of the fight by Inuit in Quebec to defend their homeland against the destruction caused by the James Bay hydro project, is on the long list for the 2018 Frank Hegyi Award for Emerging Authors. The short list will be announced on Sept. 7, and the winner on Sept. 26 in Ottawa. (PHOTO COURTESY OF VEHICULE PRESS)