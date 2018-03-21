Photo: Nunavik development corporation opens Montreal office

Makivik Corp.Treasurer Andy Pirti, left, and Nuvitti Development Corp. Chair Tommy Palliser cut the ribbon at the opening of Nuvviti's new Montreal office March 14. Nuvviti's new office is located in the borough of Saint Laurent, near Makivik's Montreal office, and is staffed by three people—interim CEO Duncan Dee, interim CFO Eitan Dehitar and officer manager Lynn Moorhouse—with plans to add more staff this year. Makivik launched the arm's-length entity last year to oversee the day-to-day operations of its subsidiaries and its joint ventures. (PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKIVIK)